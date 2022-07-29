He got divorced a few days ago, but Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has already been spotted on holiday with his new stukkie. The German coach was jolling in Sardinia with his new Brazilian girlfriend, Natalie Max, this week.

The 48 year old, who had been married to journalist Sissi Tuchel for 13 years, was granted a divorce at London’s High Court last Wednesday. The Blues boss was seen with 35-year-old Natalie on a boat on the Mediterranean Island where they were seen holding hands swimming in the sea. He made the trip with the business owner during a short break between his team’s tour of the United States which ended on Sunday and a friendly with Italian side Udinese today.

ISLAND ROMANCE: Chelsea coach Tuchel and Natalie Max The pair, both of whom have two daughters, are staying in a villa which costs 24 000 euros a night, The Sun reports. Mrs Tuchel had filed for divorce at the end of March, citing irreconcilable differences. She moved to Britain last August, seven months after her husband had come to the UK after being given the job at Chelsea, where he reportedly earns £7 million a year.