He got divorced a few days ago, but Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has already been spotted on holiday with his new stukkie.
The German coach was jolling in Sardinia with his new Brazilian girlfriend, Natalie Max, this week.
The 48 year old, who had been married to journalist Sissi Tuchel for 13 years, was granted a divorce at London’s High Court last Wednesday.
The Blues boss was seen with 35-year-old Natalie on a boat on the Mediterranean Island where they were seen holding hands swimming in the sea.
He made the trip with the business owner during a short break between his team’s tour of the United States which ended on Sunday and a friendly with Italian side Udinese today.
The pair, both of whom have two daughters, are staying in a villa which costs 24 000 euros a night, The Sun reports.
Mrs Tuchel had filed for divorce at the end of March, citing irreconcilable differences.
She moved to Britain last August, seven months after her husband had come to the UK after being given the job at Chelsea, where he reportedly earns £7 million a year.
She had given up her job at the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, so may be entitled to a slice of his future earnings as well as half of his current fortune.
Tuchel’s collapsing marriage came as off-field issues became the main focus at Chelsea towards the end of last season, with previous owner Roman Abramovich selling the club after being sanctioned by the government for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Since then the club has been taken over by consortium led by American businessman and investor Todd Boehly and a number of key players have left the club, including striker Romelu Lukaku and defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.