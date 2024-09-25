More than 800 mense in the Western Cape came together to celebrate their heritage through their mutual love for indigenous games. The people played games ranging from Drie Stokkies, Kho-Kho, Vyf Klippies (Ncuva), to Skipping, Jukskei and a modern twist on stick fighting.

Participants travelled from as far as the Karoo to show off their skills in the three-day event to celebrate national Heritage Day yesterday. Jump for joy: Participants strut their stuff at the Western Cape Sports School. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers The teams from the Overberg, Garden Route, Cape Winelands, and Cape Metropole treated the audience to spectacular traditional dancing, singing and poetry before the games kicked off at the Western Cape Sports School in Kuils River. This is the first year the games are played on a provincial level, since it began nationally three years ago.

Director of the Local Organising Committee, Danielle Manuel, reminded players that they are not just playing, but sharing their rich cultural stories and lessons. Danielle says: "We are learning about each other, our families, we are learning to celebrate each other. "The games illustrate our diversity, teaches us respect, and also builds a bridge between our collective past and shared future and as we celebrate a craft passed on from generation to generation.“

Director: Danielle Manuel. Picture: Che Overmeyer As he opened the games, Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said he could not contain his excitement, and even practised to play drie stokkies, saying, “Ek wil’ie innie oë wiesie." Mackenzie adds: "’[It’s] about our nations gees, our collective heritage. Games like these teaches us to foster a mutual understanding preserve cultural heritage and share it with the future." Participant Maxville Sampson from Merellwe, in the Karoo, who took part in the Jukskei, said they travelled for over five hours to make it in time.