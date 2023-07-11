Good Hope FM, Cape Town’s Original and the Community Chest made winter a whole lot warmer and tummies a whole lot fuller during the official handover for the 2023 Keep Cape Town Warm campaign on Saturday. The official handover took place during a live broadcast of The Hit 30 with Danilo Acquisto at the U-turn Homeless Service Centre in Claremont, with Good Hope FM’s presenters out in full force and representatives from the Community Chest also in attendance.

More than R48 000 worth of blankets and R25 000 worth of non-perishable food had been collected. This was thanks to the warm-hearted contributions from good Samaritans in and around the Mother City who donated to the cause. “We are humbled and extremely grateful for each and every donation received,” said Good Hope FM programme manager Gerard Muller.

“Thousands of people in need don’t have the privilege of a warm bed, hot running water or even a shelter against the elements this winter and this donation has made a massive difference. “Given the bitter cold, combined with recent floods in and around Cape Town, we strongly encourage the public to continue reaching out and donating to Community Chest, as the need is absolutely immense. “A couple of rands for a blanket or food items may not make much of a dent in your budget, but it could realistically save someone’s life.”