The Bishop Lavis Arts and Culture Kids Development Forum has re-launched its music programme but says with so many children interested, they need help to sustain it.

The relaunch was held on Saturday and organisers say they want to empower laaities aged between six and 18 with the sound of music.

The programme, which was halted in 2020 due to the pandemic, is part of the performing arts development programme offered on the premises of the Congregational Church.

Founder, Jayson Magooda, says they currently have about 40 regulars and 20 more who are interested in joining the programme.

Unfortunately they don’t have enough equipment to accommodate so many kids.

“There’s been a demand to return to the classes as parents have been enquiring.

“We have been running this for 15 years and most parents use it as an alternative for the paid institutions as they can’t afford the lesson costs, yet children are passionate and talented and need training.

DEDICATED: Jayson. Picture: Supplied

“We are self-funded and rely on donations and the generosity of parents, hence we are asking anyone who can donate towards instruments to get in touch.

“Your investment wouldn’t go to waste as we are fully equipped and dedicated in giving and creating our youth a safe platform to showcase their talent and expose them to opportunities,” says Jayson.

Other programmes offered include drama, poetry and dance and Jayson says participants visit local theatres and perform outside their community.

To assist, call Jayson at 074 794 2359.

