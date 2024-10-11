The Thulani Dasa Foundation has launched a sanitary pad collection drive to support Grade 12 girls during their final exams starting later this month. The campaign aims to address period poverty and ensure that menstruation doesn't become a barrier to education for these pupils.

According to the Thulani Dasa Foundation, which has in recent years hosted several other campaigns to raise awareness about period poverty, many young girls in Cape Town still cannot afford the monthly cost of sanitary pads. Concerned: Thulani Dasa. Picture: supplied The Foundation said this often leads to cases of learners staying out of school. Director Thulani Dasa says: “It's that time of the year, and our matriculants will be writing their final exams. It's likely that most girls will experience their menstruation monthly cycles and be at risk of missing their final exams, which could be key for their future.”

“So we have taken it upon ourselves to address this issue. We have launched a sanitary pad drive specifically aimed at girls in Grade 12 who do not have access to necessary menstrual products.” “Recognising the urgent need for such support, we call on our communities to support us by donating or sponsoring the purchase of much-needed sanitary pads. “We need to ensure that every young girl is catered for in this regard and does not miss out on furthering their studies and being upskilled simply because they did not have a pack of pads,” Dasa says.