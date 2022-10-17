Two Grade 11 learners from Beauvallon Secondary in Valhalla Park will be representing not only their school but South Africa at the 13th Pierre de Coubertin Youth Forum in Munich, Germany next month. Yushrah Clayton and Nazeem Jaffar will form part of 90 delegates and their teachers from 20 countries where pupils will be participating in various sports activities.

Principal Leonard Jansen says this is a wonderful opportunity for the learners to explore and rise above the stigmas attached to Valhalla Park. “The school has a relationship with the Foundation for Sports Development and Peace,” he adds. “Our learners would have gone to France [after being invited in 2019 for 2020] but due to Covid it was cancelled, the school was approached this year to select learners under the age of 16.”

Learners were required to write an essay on leadership and had to attend a two-week workshop, and a total of 18 entered. Nazeem says he is very excited about the trip. “This is my first time flying in a plane. I play soccer and I run every day, and I took a walk from Clifton to Woodstock to prepare myself.” “Going overseas will help me network and keep me motivated to work hard so that I can travel and go overseas again.”

REPRESENT: Beauvallon Secondary School Yushrah keeps the nerves at bay by drinking lots of water and staying active. “I have been dreaming about this all my life, going out of the country and flying an aeroplane. “I am proudly South African and happy to be representing my country and my school and show them how it’s done.”