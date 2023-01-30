The current Miss Junior Teen Western Province, Kumele Mngoma from Durbanville, needs your votes as she prepares to compete in the Miss Teen South Africa pageant. The 16-year-old is a semi-finalist in the popular competition and hopes to be Miss South Africa one day.

“My love for modelling started at the age of 14, when I was fortunate enough to win the title of Miss Curro Durbanville Junior 2021,” she says. “From then on I decided to join Ace Models which has helped me gain confidence, take on opportunities and meet great people along the way.” “On November 19, I was given the privilege of being crowned Miss Junior Teen Western Province 2022.

“With this crown comes responsibility. I believe I have the power to make a change in South Africa by helping the unfortunate in different communities.” Kumele adds that she is most comfortable expressing herself while on stage during pageants, as well as in front of the camera. “From a young age I’ve had a hard time opening up about my problems and this has had a negative impact on my mental health. But it’s definitely something I’m trying to work on.