The GA Soha Foundation has been assisting the destitute and homeless, vagrants and those affected by natural disasters since 2020 but now their good work is in danger. Founder Godfrey Soha said they have received very little financial help from donors and at times need to dig into their own pockets to provide services to the needy.

“After all our struggles to target businesses and bring SMEs on board, it is the individual donations that has made a big difference and assisted us in helping those in need. We don’t have a specific area of operation, we go where the need is,” he says. The GA Soha Foundation Feeding scheme. “We try to give back at least twice a week depending on what we have but sometimes we have nothing but we leave warm heartfelt messages then go back when we have something to give.” The organisation is appealing for assistance from the public with any food products for the soup kitchen, shoes, clothes, blankets, and anything that will be of help as winter approaches.