Non-profit organisation Tunnel Navigation is hoping to spread the festive cheer to underprivileged children of Belhar on 21 December with an early Christmas lunch. Founder Grandle Opperman said they are hoping to cater for 500 children, and treat them with hot dogs, party packets, toys and live entertainment.

“Our focus is more on the children but we do not exclude the adults,” he says. “I come from this community so I know how difficult things are for different households and some can’t always make provision for the children. “In some cases there is alcohol and drug abuse that leads to innocent children being affected so I try to be that support that I might not have had back then.”

“We try to create Christmas for them on the 21st of December, so we have the children get involved and help out with Christmas trees and play jingle bells and have our local artists come and showcase their talent including a model show, prizes and a dance off.” Prezzies: Children getting gifts. Picture: supplied Grandle is appealing for any assistance towards the Christmas party in the form of chips, cooldrink, sausage rolls, sweets, chocolates, cupcakes, foam cups and bowls, ice, sauces, Christmas decorations and anything else towards the party. Drop offs can be made at the party venue, 11 Papendorp Way in Belhar, before the time, and mense can also donate any pre-loved clothes and shoes, and even lend a helping hand on a day.

