A Wesbank special needs netballer has shot her way into the big leagues after she was selected to represent Western Province later this year. Bernadine Syster, 17, will be representing WP in Polokwane in September, following her kwaai performance at the 2022 World Netball Olympics.

“Ek voel baie trots op myself vir die geleentheid wat ek gekry het,” she said. “However, at the same time I’m nervous because I’m going for my WP colours.” The third-year pupil from Kuils River’s Bet-El special needs school believes now is her time to shine. “I play in the Under-18 girls’ team for my school and I’m looking forward to the tournament with all my heart,” Bernadine added.

Her mom Lezette Beukes hopes her talented meisiekind can achieve her WP colours. “Ek is baie trots op haar. I also play netball and I trained her myself. No words can describe how I feel and I know she can go far in the sport,” the proud mom added. RISING TO THE CHALLENGE: Bernadine in action However, Bernadine’ s WP colours are hanging in the balance as she needs to raise R25 000 for her trip. “I feel like it will be a huge disappointment if I can’t come up with the money because I'm very passionate about netball,” she explained.