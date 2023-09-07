Gavin Peters has defied the odds by being selected as part of the South African men’s netball team that will be playing in the Africa Cup in November. Gavin, 31, from Ravensmead, has been trying to make the squad for over a decade and just as he was about to give up, he got the news he always dreamt of hearing.

Gavin, who grew up in the Wendy Park informal settlement, remembers how laaities would laugh at him when he spoke about his netball dreams. “I used to say I am going to fly in an aeroplane to play for South Africa because I always wanted to wear my own SA sweater and not that with someone else’s name on,” he explained. “They would tell me netball is just for women and also laughed because there was always a perception that we wouldn’t make it out of Appelboom.”

Gavin was 18 when he received his Western Province colours and although he would win an award for the Best Provincial Centre almost every year, he never made nationals. He was planning to throw in the towel this year but his coach motivated him to give it one last shot. IN ACTION: Gavin added: “And for the first time I won the National Best Centre Court. After the final trials, the selection took place. The squad went from 25 to 18 to the final 12, when they got to number six they called my name!”

He is now looking forward to representing SA in November. “I want [the youth] to see that where you come from does not determine where you go, because now I will fly in that plane and play men’s netball, just like I dreamt of years ago.” While the netball federation pays for accommodation and flights, Gavin needs things like takkies and training gear, as well as spending money.