A Mitchells Plain family bakery that has been operating for over 20 years is hoping to keep their doors open in order to continue serving the community, but needs more customers. Tashrika Safodien, one of the owners of the Mr Baker store near Promenade Mall in the industrial area known as The Hive, says they provide a number of stores in the area with gatsby rolls while they also provide food to those in need.

The store has been an institution in the Plain and the previous owner was fondly known as Mr Baker. Tashrika says: “When we are busy closing up, we take a look at our stock and we hand out food to the homeless people in the area and on special occasions like Eid and Christmas, we also do something for them.” The 21-year-old who grew up in the bakery says she and her father Kurt Everts took over the store after their grandparents retired in January.

LEGACY OF SERVING COMMUNITY: Tashrika “After my grandmother retired, I took over the store while my grandfather Patrick has been known as Mr Baker all the years. “My husband Abdul also works at the shop while we also have three other family members working here. “Not only do we bake for shops like Calamari Fisheries, but we also have a take-aways and business has always been good, but during Covid we were hit heavy, and now we are struggling a bit.”

Despite this, the Mitchells Plain resident says the bakery continues to serve the community and feed those in need. “I have spent my whole life at this business and it is all that I know, while my father and family members all rely on the bakery to survive. “We really want to be able to do more for the homeless people that live around here.