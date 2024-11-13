A former drug dealer and ex-bandiet who is now dedicated to serving God and her community is planning to bring the festive joy this holiday season by hosting a Christmas lunch on 16 December for hundreds of children in Lavender Hill.
Charmaine Josephs, 62, hosts her Christmas event every year but usually takes about 80 kids on a outing to the beach or swimming pools, but this year she wants to include everyone and is catering for 750 children with braai, sausage rolls, party packets, cooldrink and groentekos.
Charmaine’s life took a positive turn when she became a born-again Christian following a life of crime.
“I hand out food two times a week because the people in the community do not have and they are dependent on the meals they get from me. The children are dependent on the bietjie pap they get in the morning and the lunch they get in the afternoon.”
“At the end of the year I like to give the children mooi goed and giving back is my passion because we have a big need here in Lavender Hill.
“My feeding scheme runs on faith because most of my donors died and I used to house German nationals who would give me money but since the pandemic they stopped coming.
“I already paid for 750 hotdog rolls and got my wood for the fire, I would appreciate any assistance with the snacks and juice or anything donation.”
She is appealing for any assistance towards the Christmas party with snacks, chips or any other donations to please contact her on 071 722 5541.