A former drug dealer and ex-bandiet who is now dedicated to serving God and her community is planning to bring the festive joy this holiday season by hosting a Christmas lunch on 16 December for hundreds of children in Lavender Hill. Charmaine Josephs, 62, hosts her Christmas event every year but usually takes about 80 kids on a outing to the beach or swimming pools, but this year she wants to include everyone and is catering for 750 children with braai, sausage rolls, party packets, cooldrink and groentekos.

Charmaine’s life took a positive turn when she became a born-again Christian following a life of crime. ASSIST: Charmaine Josephs. Picture: supplied “I hand out food two times a week because the people in the community do not have and they are dependent on the meals they get from me. The children are dependent on the bietjie pap they get in the morning and the lunch they get in the afternoon.” “At the end of the year I like to give the children mooi goed and giving back is my passion because we have a big need here in Lavender Hill.