A radio presenter is using his birthday to raise electricity for an organisation that looks after orphaned, abused and abandoned children. Social Saturday at Radio 786 presenter Ismail Hoosain is celebrating his 46th birthday on 7 July but instead of having a bash, he wants to assist The Vision Child and Youth Care Centre, where he’s also been working for the past for seven years.

He says like many other organisations, Vision desperately needs funding and one of the ways mense can help is by buying electricity to keep their lights on. Ismail, 45, says this will be the second year of celebrating his birthday through a project in aid of helping the centre. The Mitchells Plain resident says: “It felt like destiny calling when a position arose at the Vision Child and Youth Care Centre in 2017.

“I immediately applied and secured the position as Administrator. “As a father of five, I saw this as the perfect opportunity to impart the values and principles I was brought up with and be a part of a structure for children who come from broken backgrounds and to be a strong role model for them. “The Lansdowne-based centre is home to 25 children from various backgrounds.”

He says the centre is privately-owned and is partially funded by the government, but also relies on fundraisers to keep them sustained. Ismail says: “My wish is to show them that life is difficult but the Almighty will appoint people to take care of them. “I am appealing to people to buy electricity for the house, their account number is 049 1062 9346, and then WhatsApp the token to 072 176 3987.”