An internationally recognised Kaapse bodybuilder is appealing to mense to help raise funds for surgery after being diagnosed with a chronic kidney disease. Mickael Davis, 33, from Green Point, has been competing in the men’s physique category for the last 10 years but now the muscle man needs support to continue flexing his body and being there for his two daughters.

Lexi Roussos, 23, Mickael’s fiance, says: “When we found out in June that he was diagnosed, they said it was at an advanced stage and he will need a transplant which will cost about R120 000 just for the surgery. Mickael Davis and Lexi Roussos “Once that is complete, Mickael will require dialysis treatment about three times a week which cost R1 200 a session so the costs are quite high and we will need to pay it from our own pockets. “We are appealing for people to help because he is still young and has two young daughters, aged 10 and 16, that he looks after while he also trains young people in bodybuilding and hosts events for them in Sea Point on a regular basis.”