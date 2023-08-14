A marathon runner from Laingsburg is ready to hit the road but is asking for help with running shoes. Niklaas Vlok, 51, says his takkies broke and he is currently training in boots, as he cannot afford to buy himself new skoene.

The father of four is aiming to take part in the 56km Laingsburg Karoo Ultra Marathon on September 30 in the town. “Hier in Laingsburg kry ons baie swaar en my hardloop skoene het die gees gegee. Ek moet nou train in dik warme boots want ek het nie oefenskoene nie,” he said. “I have four children and I don’t have extra money to set aside to get me decent running shoes. The soles of my running shoes are very thin and I can’t run with them anymore.

“I am training for the marathon in September and I would love to win the race. I know I can win it because I’ve trained hard. Niklaas Vlok, 51MARATHON MAN: Niklaas Vlok, 51 “I’m hoping someone can assist me with new shoes or even used shoes. “I know winning this marathon can change my life,” he added.