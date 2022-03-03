The Kensington Home for the Aged needs support for their Arts and Crafts initiative that focuses on rehabilitating and keeping elderly people active.

They have 92 residents aged between 60 and 80.

The home has now decided to sell the items produced by the elderly to help them earn pocket money, but says they need some stock for their market day.

Helen Louis, the Arts and Crafts facilitator, says: “We will be hosting our first market day and the idea is to sell what has been made by our residents so that they can make some pocket money.

“They are very excited to know that they will be selling their handmade goods.

“We have scarves, necklaces, doll clothes, jerseys, place mats and bags.

“My main purpose is to give them hope each new day by encouraging them to keep busy.

“I had one lady who refused to knit, saying she has arthritis, but she finished a scarf in a week.

“Our programme consists of knitting, crochet, tapestry, pin board, beading, sewing, dominoes, cards, rummikub, ball games, gym, morning walks, singing and dancing.

“But we need a music player for our dancing, swing balls for outside, soccer balls, dominoes and domino holders for those who had strokes and only use one hand and sun hats for our walks.”

Helen says their first market day will take place at Shawco Hall on 2 April and any support is welcome.

For more information contact her at 078 589 7010.

[email protected]