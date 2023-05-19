A little girl from Bonteheuwel born with Down Syndrome and a heart defect has been selected for enrolment at Gigi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Centre in Arizona, USA. The institution is for kinders with intellectual challenges and mom Faseega Coetzee said this would be beneficial for her daughter Shaziah, 11, in many ways.

Shaziah was born with Tetralogy of Fallot (TOF), a cardiac anomaly that is a combination of four related heart defects that commonly occur together and that was repaired at the age of nine months old. She said it’s a challenge getting her daughter into a school. “I attended different workshops and parent centres just to equip myself alongside the help of the internet.

“I came across Gigi’s Playhouse and read up on the school. I contacted them and they mailed me back, everything is for free, but we just need to get there on our own. “The first trip was in 2019, we were about to complete our course but Covid happened and we had to come back. APPLIED: Shaziah and her mother Faseega Coetzee from Bonteheuwel “When we were there everything changed, like her vocabulary, she spoke properly without slurring and stuttering and we could have a conversation.”

Shaziah, who currently attends Bel Porto School in Lansdowne, has been invited back to Gigi’s. They are expected to leave at the end of July but still need up to R200 000 to cover their stay for six months. A Miss and Mr Gay True Heart pageant will be hosted in order to raise funds for Shaziah, taking place on June 9 at 6pm at Athlone Civic Centre. Tickets cost R50, R100 for VIP and R20 per coolerbox.