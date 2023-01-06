The Deen Louw Foundation will launch its Back to School Annual Stationery Drive on Saturday, January 15, featuring Theo Watt from The Rockets, Khoisan Plasterz, Take2 Dance Band, Charlton Swartz and many more local artists at Town Centre in Mitchells Plain. The public can drop off their stationery donations there.

“For the Deen Louw Foundation this donation drive is personal because every year we have this problem where parents don’t want to send the children to school due to the fact they don’t have enough stationery material needed to do their school work,” says Louw.

“The parents are under so much pressure and our people like to put each other down when you don’t have what the other kids have, and it can be very embarrassing.

“So for that reason we try to help the parents by telling them to send their children to school as they will receive what they need when they arrive at school.”