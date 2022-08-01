Two young and passionate Latin and Ballroom dancers have the opportunity to compete at the Rumba in the Jungle International Dance Festival taking place in Sun City in September. But the teens desperately need funding.

Leah Norman, 14, from Athlone and her dance partner Aidan Philander, 18, from Valhalla Park have been putting their best feet forward for seven years and have excelled in their dance careers by winning every competition since 2021, while also achieving their Western Province and national colours. “We are struggling to get funding for their trip. Leah has been dancing since she was four years old and Aidan has a single mom who does not have an income, so I do not want to stress her,” says Leah’s mom Chantal. “It has been tough because the more they excel, the more costly it becomes but I have been baking and selling for fundraising.

“Ballroom and Latin is one of the most expensive sports, I know because me and my husband are also competitive dancers and will hopefully be competing with them at Sun City.” “We try to support them because they really have a passion for dance and we do not want to take that away from them.” The cost for the trip is an estimated R15 000 each, which includes flights, competition entry fees, shuttle and accommodation but excludes their dance shoes and costumes.