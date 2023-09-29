A 15-year-old gymnast from Parow Valley has been selected to participate in the South African Gym Games taking place in Gauteng from today until October 7.
Jasmin Nell, a level 6 Western Province rhythmic gymnast, took up the sport three years ago during lockdown.
This is her second year representing the province at the Gym Games.
“As a child, I always wanted to be in a sport or profession but I really have a passion for dancing. In gymnastics, specifically rhythmic, there is a lot of ballet and contemporary [dance] combined and I really enjoy that,” she said.
“I am excited but nervous because last year was my first time going and it was really tough, but I learned a lot.
“I will do my best to make my province proud. I have achieved a lot in the past three years, my flexibility has improved and I am getting stronger every day.”
The Grade 10 learner from Shiloh Centre of Learning adds that a highlight of her time in the sport was winning gold at the 2023 Western Cape District Trials, and of course being selected again for Gym Games.
She will be participating in three disciplines at the annual national championships, namely Free hand, Ball and Club.
“My dream is to make it to the South African national team and represent the country all over the world one day, that is why I am working hard now, so that I can achieve it,” she explained.
Jasmin is a member of the Cape Olympia Rhythmic Gymnast Club and needs R20 000 to make it to the competition in Johannesburg.
Proud mom Carmen says the family have been doing fundraisers and will appreciate any donations towards her trip.
“It is quite overwhelming, this sport is extremely expensive and I work two to three jobs just to try and support her passion, because I am a single mom and I don’t get much income anywhere else, so it is solely on me,” the ma added.
“In most of her competitions, she has come home with gold and silver medals. I am extremely proud of her. She amazes me because she balances out her life when it comes to school work, her sport and being a normal child.”
If you are able to assist Jasmin, contact 071 684 6308.