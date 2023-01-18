Soccer fanatic Callum Ajam from Bothasig is one of 25 young aspiring footballers who have been selected to represent BT Football Recruitment Agency at a 10 day Showcase Tour in Spain later this year. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the 14-year-old laaitie with big dreams but mom Lisa-Marie Dunbar said finances might ground him.

“He needs to have a deposit by the end of this month. I don’t want to come with a whole sad story but I am a single mom, I am having some difficulty (financially) but I’m trying to sort it out. I am working overtime and doing what I have to because he is so thrilled for this opportunity but his trip cost R45 000 and he needs a R5500 month end.” “We are trying as a family to have some fundraisers, anything as long as I do not have to take out a personal loan because I have some health issues,” the mother says. Star: Callum Ajam with his jersey Calum started playing soccer at the age of four and has run out for Stars of Africa, Bothasig FC, Edgemead FC and is currently playing for Vasco Da Gama where he has been excelling and awarded the“ Mr Set Piece Trophy.”

Callum adds: “I support Manchester City and my favourite soccer player is Lionel Messi. After school I hope to be a professional soccer player but my plan B is to be a physio.” The grade 9 learner at Edgemead High is also a kwaai cricket player and last year he was the opening batsman for the school’s Under 14 A team. The trip to Madrid, Spain takes place from 1-10 September 2023.