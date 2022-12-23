A Mfuleni man says he wants to make history by becoming the first blind tour guide in Mzansi. Winston Fani, 35, who has been living in darkness his entire life, loves meeting new mense and has a passion for history and education.

“I want to be the first blind tour guide in South Africa,” he explains. “I want to learn from people from different countries who come to visit our country.” Fani, who was born with the progressive eye disease glaucoma, says after losing his job as a call centre agent three years ago he was more determined to further his studies.

But, he and his wife Busi, 43, who is also blind, is appealing for help from the public to assist with completing his tour guide course. “I want to show it’s not impossible to do what you want to do, despite the obstacles. I’m on the verge of learning new things.” Despite receiving a donation from a tourism company in Cape Town to cover his tuition fees, he now needs additional funding for his first aid course, a laptop which will help him work through the course material, as well as his data and transport costs.

Tania Robbertze, 54, who raised Fani’s guide dog, tells the Daily Voice that she had first-hand experience of one of his tours through the streets of Mfuleni. “He plots his way by using the smells, the sounds and the feel of the road by using a white cane. “He has a real passion to break barriers and to be independent which is one of the important things of being a tour guide,” Robbertze explains.