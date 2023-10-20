Senior ladies from Lavender Hill are in for a treat on November 2 when a high tea will be held in their honour. Community activist Clive Jacobs with non-profit organisation Outreach Serving Our Community will host up to 200 elderly women from the ages of 65 years and up to a fancy high tea old.

Clive says the idea behind the initiative is to bring together “the forgotten women” of his neighbourhood who are often cooped up in their homes. “There is so much abuse happening around Lavender Hill and people don’t see the abuse because they think it is just physical,” he explained. “As we are approaching 16 Days of Activism, we need to make sure our grannies and grandpas are looked after, even though our little party is aimed at women, because they are usually the pillars of the household but no one takes care of them.”

GATHERING: Up to 200 ladies will be hosted Clive says the plan is to feed the ou mensies a scrumptious breakfast and have a fancy hat competition. The ouma who shows up with the best head gear will be crowned the Hat Queen. In addition, there will be a free health check, motivational speeches, entertainment and giveaways, all to the beat of lekker old school music.