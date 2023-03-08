A group of residents from Heideveld hosted a cancer relay in aid of those who survived and lost their battle against the dread disease in their neighbourhood. Residents from the Colesberg Circle and neighbourhood watch members participated in the Cancer relay on Friday.

Organiser Debbie Williams, 59, says she initially started the walk at her church but moved it to the street to involve more people. INITIATIVE: Chemorney Wasser, Kauthar Kallies and Theresa Arendse “A year ago my husband was also diagnosed with cancer and because we have been doing this for the last two years already we also did it for him, thinking what he went through.” Residents circled the block several times in a variety of bright coloured clothing.

Fahmah Bester, secretary of the Heideveld Eagle Eye Neighborhood Watch, says: “This relay was to raise awareness within our community as well as to see what we can contribute to cancer patients and organisations so we would like to give back even if it's a small contribution.” “A lot of our members have been affected by the big C. I lost my mom to colon cancer and have been a hospital volunteer for an organisation called CHOC.” Some Saps officials also joined the residents.