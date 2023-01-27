Athlone pop singer, songwriter and producer Jimmy Nevis will be performing on Sunday at the Baxter Garden at 6pm. The singing sensation has been nominated for awards such as the Sama Record of the Year, the Wawela Awards for Best Male Artist and Composer and a Channel O African Music Video Award.

He is known for chart-topping hits such as Elephant Shoes, Heartboxing and Balloon. The newly renovated Baxter Garden is an ideal family-friendly venue and is the perfect setting for a safe and unique musical experience. Audiences are encouraged to bring picnic baskets, picnic chairs and blankets, but only alcohol bought from the Baxter’s bar will be allowed.