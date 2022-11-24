Amber Heard insists her insurer has to cover the $8.3 million (R96.2m) she owes ex-husband Johnny Depp after being found liable in their libel trial. The Aquaman actress, 36, is counter-suing New York Marine and General Insurance Co after it said it does not have to pay any money as a result of the case, Bang Showbiz reports.

She had taken a $1m liability policy to protect her from defamation claims, but the insurer argued because the jury found she committed wilful misconduct in her claims about the Depp, 59, they do not have to fulfil the policy under California law. Court documents obtained by TMZ, revealed on Tuesday, show Heard is now arguing she struck an “unconditional deal” and promised to pay her defence costs and judgments against her up to a million dollars, no matter what. It follows Depp’s appeal filing over the court’s verdict he must pay $2m to Heard following their trial.

Depp was awarded $10m to $15m in compensatory damages and $5m (£4.5m) in punitive damages after their case. But the judge later capped the damages at $350 000 leaving Depp with a total of $8.35m. Heard won one of her three countersuit claims related to statements made by Depp’s lawyer suggesting the actress and her friends had trashed their apartment before calling the police.