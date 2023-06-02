Britney Spears’ ex-husband has reportedly given the star until the end of the week to approve his plan to move to Hawaii with their sons. The 41-year-old pop queen had Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, with Kevin Federline, 45, who has sole custody of the boys.

The rapper is set on moving from Los Angeles with his children and wife by August, and has vowed to go to court to get a judge to sanction the relocation. A report said: “Kaplan says Kevin plans to make the move August 1st, and he’s up against the wall to get things in order, including renting a place. “His wife, Victoria Prince, has a job offer in the sports department of a local university and has to commit.”

TMZ reported that Federline’s lawyer said there should be “no issue” with the children being allowed to move as he has “100% legal custody and 100% de facto physical custody”, and it added Britney has not seen the boys in more than a year. If her lawyer doesn’t respond by today, Kaplan said that he “will file legal docs asking for a move-away order”. Britney’s relationship with her kids was a key part in a controversial TMZ TV documentary on her recent life that aired on Fox earlier this month, titled Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom.

BATTLE: Britney, Kevin Federline Along with claiming the singer was drinking coffee and energy drinks “by the gallons” and staying awake for days at a time after “binge” sleeping, it claimed her children had been with Federline “full-time”. Page Six reported that the last time the singer saw her laaities was “at the very beginning of 2022” before she married her third husband, Sam Asghari, in June 2022. Her nude posts on social media have reportedly been one of the reasons her sons have allegedly not seen her.