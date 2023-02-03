Serena Williams thinks that Will Smith should be forgiven for his Oscars klap. The 41-year-old tennis legend has discussed the infamous moment when the King Richard star struck comedian Chris Rock after he joked about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith at the Academy Awards last year, and is adamant that the actor should be given the chance to make up for his “mistake”.

Serena, whose rise to the top of the sporting world was documented in King Richard, regrets how the slap overshadowed Will’s Oscar triumph and that of Summer of Soul – which won the Best Documentary Feature award directly after the shocking incident. EINA: Will Smith hit Chris Rock. She told CBS Mornings: “I thought it was such an incredible film and I feel that there was an incredible film after that with Questlove that kind of was overshadowed. “But I also feel that I’ve been in a position where I’ve been under a lot of pressure and made a tremendous amount of mistakes, and I’m the kind of person that’s just like, ‘I’ve been there. I’ve made a mistake. It’s not the end of the world.’”