The stage is set for the Cape Town Seafood & Jazz Racing Festival, taking place at Kenilworth Racecourse on Saturday.

Hosted by Cape Racing, organisers say it will be a celebration of all things local to round off a very successful season at Kenilworth.

You can expect high octane racing, delectable seafood delights from food trucks in the seafood village, live jazz performances, buskers and loads of entertainment for the kids.

SUCCESS: Seafood and Jazz Fest

Horse Racing on the day includes the Jonsson Workwear Grade 1 Cape Derby where Double Superlative is the favourite, and the Khaya Stables Jockeys versus Work Riders challenge.

There are high stakes, rollovers, pick 6 opportunities and many more chances to win.

You can also come and jol to the sounds of Jimmy Nevis, Nobuhle Ashanti Trio, Thandeka and the Cameron Ward Band while enjoying the racing.

HAVE A LEKKER JOL: Singer Jimmy Nevis

For the children, there will be a host of activities from face-painting to magic shows, jumping castles, pony rides and more.

Donovan Everitt, Commercial, Events and Marketing at Cape Racing, says: “Our aim is to bring people to the racecourse with a festive vibe, great food and fun entertainment, ensuring that everyone feels welcome to enjoy a day at the races.

“Cape Racing is proud to play a small part in the rejuvenation of the hospitality industry by providing vendors, entertainers and suppliers a much needed platform to bolster the industry. Come down and support what promises to be a great day!”

Gates open at 12pm.

Tickets cost R50 for adults and R25 for under-18s, with a family ticket for two adults and two children under 12 costing R100.

Get your tickets at Webtickets.

Guests need to be fully vaccinated.

