Sorry ladies, Harry Styles may be off the market again. The Watermelon Sugar crooner, 29, has “grown close” to model Candice Swanepoel, The Sun reports.

“Harry is one of the world’s biggest music superstars so it’s not surprising supermodels are lining up to date him,” a source told the outlet. “He’s got history with Victoria’s Secret models and has been linked to six others who have all walked in their fashion shows.” The insider added that Swanepoel “is one of Victoria’s Secret’s most successful Angels” and Styles “would be a lucky man if he managed to woo her.”

EYES ON YOU: Harry watching Candice model The South African beauty, 34, will be the seventh Victoria’s Secret model that the former One Direction singer has dated. He was also romantically linked to several other models, including Sara Sampaio, Georgia Fowler, Kendall Jenner, Nadine Leopold, Cara Delevingne and most recently, Emily Ratajkowski. In March, Styles and Emily, 31, were spotted vrying in Tokyo, where he had recently played back-to-back concerts as part of his Love on Tour.

Although US Weekly reported Styles was “thrilled” about “hooking up” with the My Body author, an insider told the outlet that their romance may soon fizzle out because Ratajkowski is enjoying the dating scene amid her divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. “Emily isn’t looking for anything serious,” the source said. “She’s just trying to live her best single life and have fun.” Before his fling with Ratajkowski, the was in a two-year relationship with Olivia Wilde.