In his bombshell memoir Spare, Prince Harry said his first sexual encounter was with an older woman. Now, that ou vrou has spoken out for the first time and alleged that her encounter with the Duke of Sussex – who was 17 years old at the time – was “very quick”.

Sasha Walpole felt that she had no choice but to own up after the 38-year-old royal discussed the encounter in his tell-all book. Sasha, 40, claimed that there was “no talking” throughout the pomp which took place in a field behind a pub to celebrate her 19th birthday in 2001. THEN: Teens Sasha en Harry. She said: “I am the woman who took Harry’s virginity. It was ­literally wham-bam between two friends.

“The sex was passionate and sparky because we shouldn’t have been doing it. One thing just quickly led to another. We ended up on the floor. “I gave Harry a cigarette. I lit mine and then his. We finished our cigarettes – Marlboro Lights – and it just happened. “He started to kiss me. He was wearing boxers. There was no chatting, no words. It was exciting that it was happening. It was exciting that it was happening like the way it was.

“We were away for 15 minutes but the sex was about five ­minutes.” HARRY’S FIRST: Sasha Walpole. Sasha, who now is married with two children, met the Duke of Sussex when she worked as a stable girl at the country retreat of King Charles. She went on to explain that the encounter was not planned but jokingly remembered Harry as having a “lovely bum”. She told The Sun on Sunday: “We didn’t set out to do it and it wasn’t pre-meditated. He was young.