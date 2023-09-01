Die lewe kry te swaar for multi-award-winning hip hop artist Cassper Nyovest, who took to social media platform X this week talking about how “hard” alles has become for him lately. This, with Mufasa just several days away from releasing his seventh studio album, Solomon. The 10-track instalment is set to drop on September 15.

Nyovest is also gearing up to go on a landmark world tour titled African Throne with his industry peer, Nasty C, from September 1. The dates announced so far include shows in Rwanda, Nigeria, Zambia, Mozambique and Swaziland. “Life is hard. Like, this thing is hard. The one minute you’re on top of the world and you’re feeling great and things are looking positive, then BOOM! Life gets at you,” Nyovest wrote on X. Life is hard. Like , this thing is hard. The one minute you’re on top of the world and you’re feeling great and things are looking positive the BOOM! Life gets at you. — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) August 29, 2023 “I’ve got a very strong head on my shoulders. I believe in just dusting yourself up and seeing it through but sometimes life can just get really really sad. Like yoh!”

I’ve got a very strong head on my shoulder. I believe in just dusting yourself up and seeing it through but sometimes life can just get really really sad. Like yoh! — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) August 29, 2023 He continued to ask his followers whether they also cannot sleep at night when things aren’t right in their life. “Am I the only one who can’t sleep when they’re sad or worried? Like I can’t sleep. I will toss and turn the WHOLE NIGHT. “I hate it cause sleeping would give you peace and rest for a few hours, right? But like, my brain don’t shut down if something ain’t right with me.”