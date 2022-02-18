Sunday is National Love Your Pet Day, a day dedicated to giving your animal friends a little extra TLC.

Hills pet nutritionist Marycke Ackhurst says while it’s OK to spoil pets, owners musn’t go overboard with too many food treats, as it can be detrimental to their health.

The Daily Voice chatted to local celebrities about their beloved pets.

Comedian Yaaseen Barnes has a cat named Coco.

“This is Coco, we have two cats but only Coco allows me to take photos. Juno does her own thing on her own time.

“Coco is a TV watcher, loves the soapies and is greedy for attention and rubs. She’ll either sleep on me or right up against me but wherever I am in the house, she’ll be by me.

“We feed them Hills, then for treats it’s wet foods and dry treats.”

CAMERA FRIENDLY: Yaaseen Barnes with cat Coco

Singer Salome Damons-Johansen says her cat Hiya is a protector.

“When me or my wife is sick, Hiya will stay with you and help you feel better.

“We got Hiya at a pet store, she was the only ginger cat there, she put her paw out to us as to say “pick me”.

PURR-FECT: Salome and cat, Hiya

Comedian Mel Jones has three dogs and two cats.

“They’re inside pets, as in they live inside the house, which is unusual for Mitchells Plain pets.

“Most of the pets in my hood just roam the streets trying to hustle for food, but not our babies. They’re a little spoilt.

“We give them treats regularly and buy them toys and they have their own beds (obviously) and they watch TV with us.”

SPOILT: Mel Jones with one of her five pets

Radio personality Tyrone Paulsen says his two dogs are part of the family.

“This is Shadow the husky and Luna the pit bull-cross-pavement special.

“Shadow is a grumpy seven-year-old man who loves rubs, and Luna is the one-year-old toddler that we constantly have to check on. If she’s not catching naps on our bed, she is somewhere destroying something, like pieces of wood or most recently a leather couch.

“Every morning they wait for a sandwich or treat as I pack my son’s lunch. If I don’t give it or take too long, they sulk like angry kids. They’re not just pets but our family.”

LEKKER STOUT: Tyrone Paulsen and his two dogs

Singer Amy Jones says her doggy is her life.

“Meet Olaf, I think he is literally just like me in dog form, loves people and loves love. I absolutely love his cuddles.

“He generally is such a well-behaved dog and loves kids. I must admit there are times where he’s naughty and might’ve broken a charger cable or two, but it doesn’t outweigh the love and positive energy he brings to my home. I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Saxophonist Donveno Prins has a four-month-old German Shepherd named Bella.

“We share a tight bond, I love her very much, she’s very protective over the family at this young age.

TIGHT BOND: Donveno Prins with his German Shepherd Bella

“Sometimes we treat her with food and take her on walks, especially on the beach nowadays.”

