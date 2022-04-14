Welcome to the long weekend.

This weekend is packed with activities for young and old to enjoy the long-awaited Easter break.

Dante’s in Bellville is a brand-new upmarket venue in the Northern Suburbs offering mature music lovers an opportunity to socialise and relax in a perfect setting.

Their Easter Jazz Extravaganza over the long weekend features a line-up of amazing bands and experienced DJs who will keep the dancefloor packed.

The Just Us band kicks off this lekker weekend tonight with DJ Uncle Cal on the decks.

Other highlights to look forward to include the popular N2 Band with DJ Cool J on Saturday, culminating in the performance of the incomparable Leslie Kleinsmith ending off the weekend on Sunday alongside DJ Portia spinning the hits in between.

Cover Charge is R50 before 10pm and R100 thereafter.

For more information contact Kevin Baker on 072 199 4827.

Head out to the V&A Waterfront with the laaities as the V&A Kids Market is back and has an exciting venue for the Easter edition.

EASTER EDITION: V&A Kids Market

V&A Kids Market is an exciting platform for young entrepreneurs to showcase their creative businesses to the community – and make some money too.

GOODIES FOR SALE: Kids trade their wares at the market

These markets provide a platform for kids to sell their handmade products, while learning what it takes to run a profitable venture from a young age – and the kids had loads of fun.

It’s taking place on Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 2pm, situated in Centre Court (outside H&M).

Please make sure to carry cash and cards as some of the participants will be taking cash, but will also have card facilities (Yoco included), Snapscan and Zapper.

[email protected]