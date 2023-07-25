Sofia Vergara is “living her best life” following her split from Joe Manganiello. The 51-year-old actress got hitched to the 46-year-old actor in true Hollywood fashion in a ceremony in Palm Beach in 2015 in front of 400 guests, but have decided their marriage is finish en .

And it seems it’s for the best. An insider told Page Six about Sofia is jolling up a storm in Italy with her tjommies. “Sofia’s living her best life. She’s spending time with her friends after being stifled in a relationship with a largely unsupportive partner,” the source said. Sofía was always there to take care of Joe, while his career was never what it was when they met.

“I think he’s been threatened by her success and joie de vivre.” Sofia, who has a 31-year-old son named Manolo with first husband Joe Gonzalez, is currently celebrating her 51st birthday in Italy with friends, without Joe or her wedding ring, according to reports. A source told Page Six: “Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”