With matching ring tattoos for her birthday, talk of marriage and an “unborn child”, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have all of Hollywood in a frenzy. The 32-year-old rocker wished his fiancée a happy 36th birthday as he shared multiple photos of the couple in a sweet Instagram post on Monday.

Among the photos posted was a shot of the couple’s ring finger tattoos, which featured voodoo dolls with pinned hearts. “The happiest birthday to my ethereal light being. “I love you maki,” the musician, real name Colson Baker, wrote in the caption.

The lovebirds both had bright manicures as they showed off their new tjappies, with Megan wearing a sky blue polish over her stiletto nails, and MGK going with a glittery purple shade. MGK had raised plenty of eyebrows at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night when he referred to the actress as his "wife" and then mentioned their "unborn child". The musician took to the stage in Las Vegas to perform Twin Flame and said at the start of it, "I wrote this song for my wife".

Halfway through the performance, he followed that up with, “This is for our unborn child”, as the sound of a heartbeat played. The pair wore matching spikes and sparkles at the awards show. Both of them are already parents. Megan is a mom to sons Journey River, five, Bodhi Ransom, eight, and Noah Shannon, nine, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, 48.