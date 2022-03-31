Shoo! Finally this week, and the month of March is over.

Friday we enter April and the first weekend is already kicking off lekker so you know it’s gonna be a good one.

We’re really getting back into the swing of things with these events post-pandemic ne, mens kan sien normality is oppad!

Well, while we’re still allowed to play outside with other people, let’s take advantage of the lekker patsies happening this weekend.

Tonight, kick off your weekend at Ottery’s Utopia Lounge and Cafe as they’ve prepared four days of events back to back.

Tonight it’s Band Jam Sessions and Open Mic led by Esther Philander.

SIZZLING: Turn Up The Heat at Utopia

All musicians are welcome and entry is free. I heard there’s some Tequila specials as well.

Don’t fret, on Friday it’s Esther Philander LIVE with the band T’s Choice and DJ Clint Supreme and Clint C will be on the decks in the Boom Boom Room (a section of Utopia used for events).

Entry is R30 but if you’re going to the Thursday night event, you can grab a complimentary ticket for the Friday jol, don’t say I didn’t plug you, ne.

Sass up the Saturday as you Turn Up The Heat with Craig Jordaan plus three finalists of the Rise & Shine Challenge, namely Vezz, Holly and Thurston.

LIVE: Vezz is on stage in Turn Up The Heat

On Sunday night it’s The Return of the Band Venom featuring Brian, Tony and Sammy Webber.

ONSTAGE: The Return of the band Venom on Sunday

Free drinks on arrival and entry is R30.

[email protected]