A group of Hanover Park youth is telling their stories at the Artscape Opera House on Friday and Saturday.

The First Community Resource Centre has a brand-new show following on from the success of their two previous shows Not Just Another Cinderella Story and Don’t Miss Your Turning Point, which were both sold out.

Their latest production is called She’s a Fighter, and it tells the true stories of two women who endured a lot of hardship and the consequences of making wrong decisions.

These two women Delcarmi Domingos, 37, and Martina Martin, 39, are also the directors of the show.

Martina says: “This production tells our story of growing up in Hanover Park and how we endured teenage pregnancy, abuse, domestic violence, absent fathers, substance abuse, HIV and human trafficking, and yet against all odds found the strength to fight for ourselves and overcome these obstacles that today are still crippling our community.

“These stories speak of our scars that make us beautiful and our scars are now able to help so many in the same community.”

The giant production has 70 cast members with the youngest being five and the oldest 60.

Martina adds: “The production is also a fundraiser for a new project for orphans and vulnerable children.”

Tickets are R100 at Computicket. Show starts at 6pm.

