Talented Muneeb Hermans is blowing his own trumpet after being nominated in three categories at the Mzantsi Jazz Awards to be held on 27 August. This comes after he and his group, the Muneeb Hermans Quintet released their album titled One for HP (HP is short for Hanover Park) in May, dedicated to his roots.

“It is a Cape Town jazz song but the album is an inspiration with my message being love, peace and positivity,” says Muneeb. “I feel overwhelmed but excited because the Mzantsi Jazz Awards is quite big. “I am nominated amongst some of the country’s best musicians while being the youngest.”

Muneeb is vying for Best Newcomer to Jazz, Best Male Artist of the Year and One for HP is nominated for best jazz song. NOMINATED: The Muneeb Hermans Quintet “I titled it One for HP for what happens in our community and what has been going on for years now. “I grew up seeing a lot, so my aim is to show the next person growing up in Hanover Park there are possibilities.”

The 28-year-old says his journey started with the minstrels. “I am a qualified musician who studied for a performance diploma. I started doing music at the age of 13 with the klopse.” As for his next album, Muneeb says: “I am going to give some space for One for HP because I just released it, so it will give the audience time to listen and enjoy it before releasing new music.”