An International photographer and her friends are showcasing Hanover Park’s success stories that bely a negative backdrop of gangsterism and drugs.

Fourteen residents of the community were selected to be part of the project which shares their inspirational stories in an exhibition, and compiled in a magazine called Hanover Park Vir Ewig - Role Models of Hanover Park.

Photographer Eveline Gerritsen from the Netherlands moved to Cape Town in 2021 when she got involved with non-profit organisation projects.

“I met social worker Yaseen Johaar and community activist Kashiefa Mohammed from Hanover Park, who are also part of the book,” she says.

INSPIRATIONAL: Hanover Park Vir Ewig - Role Models of Han-over Park magazine is on sale

“We started the project in July 2021.

“We spoke with a few first generation gangsters who were willing to create change in their own community.

“My friend Melanie and I brainstormed and then came up with the story of Role Models from Hanover Park.

“We wanted to put it together and hand it out to youth in Hanover Park.

“While working on the project, I noticed that people from the City Bowl had negative things to say about Hanover Park.

“They said my car would get stolen and the place has crime all over it, they said it’s not safe, etc.

ENCOURAGED: Photographer and founder Eveline Gerritsen

“I disagreed because I met nice people and a beautiful community and this also encouraged me to host the exhibition in the City Bowl so that both worlds can meet.

“Every person who purchases a magazine will also give one to a child in Hanover Park.

“It’s important to build bridges between the different people living in South Africa.”

COLLABORATOR: Social worker Yaseen Johaar

One of the residents, teacher Charnelle Hector Arendse at Belmor Primary School, says success means investing in the youth.

“We need role models in education, in sport, in pursuing our talents, and in school.

“Because at best, a role model is someone who gives us orientation and accompanies us on our journey, through good and bad times.

“I’ve had people who impacted and shaped me into who I am, especially my mother who is also a teacher.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Charnelle Hector Arendse

“Her strength and authority has always impressed me, which is why it was clear to me from the onset that I too would like to make a difference and add value to the life of a child.”

The exhibition took place at the Made in Africa Label studio in Observatory on Friday.

The second phase of the project aims to secure 5000 copies of the magazine that will go to the nine primary schools and two high schools in Hanover Park.

The idea is for each student to get a copy of the book (for pupils Grade 6 and up).

The magazine shows products of Hanover Park including a lawyer, teacher, pilot, policeman, social worker, imam and photographer.

The magazine is available to purchase for R100 at www.evelinegerritsen.com .

