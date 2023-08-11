Taking its cue from Netflix, now Disney+ plans to crack down on password sharing.
The streaming giant boasts more than 150 million subscribers worldwide, but the company believes a “significant” number of its users are sharing passwords and therefore only paying for one account, so it is set to combat the problem over the course of the coming year.
CEO Bob Iger said: “We will begin to update our subscriber agreements with additional terms and our sharing policies and roll out tactics to drive monetisation.”