Halle Berry must be lekker dors. The Academy Award winner stripped kaalgat for happy hour over the weekend, reports Page Six.

“i do what i wanna do.” the Catwoman star, 56, captioned a sultry snap of herself suiping wine while standing kaal on a balcony. “happy Saturday,” she added to her 8m followers. In the photo, Berry is covering her bors with her arm and leaning over the balcony, which she strategically used to cover her bottom half in shadows.

Fans flocked to the comment section and went bos over the actress’ steamy pic. “how many people ZOOmed in on that pic hoping! LOL I know I did,” one fan wrote, hoping to see a bit more. “I’m guilty of zooming in,” another hopeful added, while one inquired, “Who’s the photographer… I’m jelly.”

When someone responded that Berry’s boyfriend Van Hunt took the photo, Berry responded, “you win.” STEAMY: Halle posing kaalgat in the photo Berry confirmed she was dating singer Hunt, 53, in September 2020. In March 2021, Hunt told Entertainment Tonight that his relationship with Berry influences everything from his music to his parenting.

Later that year, in October, Berry – who shares 15-year-old daughter Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry and nine-year-old son Maceo with ex Olivier Martinez – said that it was finally her time to find Mr. Right. And just a few months later called Hunt the “love of her life.” “You’ve watched me fail and fail and fail and fail,” the Monster’s Ball star said. “Besides directing my first movie, I also found the love of my life and I know it’s true and this is how I know it’s true.”

“Because you fail so many times, you know what wrong looks like,” she added. “And because I failed so many times, I now know what [love] really looks like.” Since her relationship bliss has been blossoming, so have her stripped-down Instagram photos.