Can you believe that we are already halfway through the holy month of Ramadaan? Tomorrow (Friday) marks the 15th day and that means it’s Boeberaand.

This traditional Cape Malay delicacy is a rich, creamy milky drink, made with scorched vermicelli, sago, cardamom, cinnamon. As with pickled fish, there are a variety of ways to make it and many tieties also add rose water, flaked almonds, and condensed milk or cream. To those who are still going strong and have fasted the first 15 days without interruption, they will all be “Oppie Berg”.

Meaning they’ve reached the summit and they will now be making their way downhill towards the finish line. Many Muslims break their fast with dates, water and lekker soup so they get in the supplements their bodies require, but tomorrow night, boeber will fill the tables. FEAST: Enjoy Boeberaand on Saturday There’s nothing quite like a warm, sweet bowl of boeber on the 15th night of Ramadaan.