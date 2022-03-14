Hailey Bieber has revealed that she has been hospitalised after suffering a suspected stroke.

The health scare turned out to be a small blood clot in her brain.

The model confirmed on Instagram on Saturday: “On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital.

“They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.

“Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!”

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love.”

The health scare comes weeks after husband Justin Bieber contracted Covid-19, which initially led doctors to believe Hailey’s issues could be related.

And it spoiled an otherwise joyful week as the couple celebrated the pop star’s 28th birthday, with his 25-year-old wife taking to Instagram to gush over her hubby.

“Happy birthday my baby… there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you,” she shared in a post along with photos of the couple.

She added, “I love you.. here’s to 28.”

