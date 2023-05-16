Hailey Bieber wants children “so bad” but gets bang about having a family in the public eye. The 26-year-old model has been married to Justin Bieber since 2018 and while she admitted they are desperate to have kids, she’s worried about the insanity they could face because of the negative comments she and the Never Say Never hitmaker constantly receive online.

Asked about having children, she told the Sunday Times’ Style magazine: “I literally cry about this all the time! “I want kids so bad but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. “We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”