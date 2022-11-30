‘We got this’ Hailey Bieber has revealed a cyst "the size of an apple" on her ovaries.

The 26-year-old model – who married singer Justin Bieber in 2018 – opened up about her health woes as she dismissed speculation she is pregnant with the couple's first child. She wrote on her Instagram Story: "I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple. "I don't have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun.

"It's painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional. "Anyways.... I'm sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this." Sharing her words alongside a photo of herself baring her belly, she added: "Not a baby".

Hailey and Justin have long been open about their health woes, and back in March she was hospitalised after suffering a small blood clot on her brain, which resulted in stroke-like symptoms. Not long after that, she had a heart procedure after finding a hole in the organ, while Justin later needed medical attention due to his fight with Ramsay Hunt syndrome which left one side of his face temporarily paralysed. Over the summer, she reflected on a tough time for them both and revealed they were both on the mend.

She said: "Everything is good. I'm doing okay. My health scare has, you know, we've moved on from it. "I'm just allowing my body the time to heal and do it's thing but I'm doing okay. "He's (Justin) also doing okay. Obviously, it's been a weird turn of events the last couple of months and even the last few days."