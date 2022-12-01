Nou die is kwaai news! SpongeBob SquarePants is set to be broadcast in isiZulu!
According to Nickelodeon Africa, it offers a wonderful opportunity for the whole family to learn and be entertained in a local language by the funniest sponge under the sea.
Set to premiere on December 5 at 3pm on NickToons, SpongeBob SquarePants is one of the most watched and recognisable animation characters ever of all time, on TV and online.
The channel hopes to move the needle on promoting and preserving local language through pop culture.
Nickelodeon tested interest in a Zulu-dubbed version of the popular cartoon on the animated character’s birthday in July and the resonance was clear.
body copy_bold: Monde Twala, senior vice-president and general manager at Paramount Africa and peer lead, BET International, said: “Paramount Africa and Nickelodeon are committed to playing a pivotal role in promoting diversity, creativity and edutainment for African youth.
“Through Nickelodeon Africa’s dubbing of SpongeBob SquarePants into isiZulu we are unleashing the power of content; unleashing the value, impact and emotion of an already iconic piece of content.“In so doing, we allow our children to see and hear themselves in the characters they have grown to love.”