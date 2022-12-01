According to Nickelodeon Africa, it offers a wonderful opportunity for the whole family to learn and be entertained in a local language by the funniest sponge under the sea.

Nou die is kwaai news! SpongeBob SquarePants is set to be broadcast in isiZulu!

Set to premiere on December 5 at 3pm on NickToons, SpongeBob SquarePants is one of the most watched and recognisable animation characters ever of all time, on TV and online.

The channel hopes to move the needle on promoting and preserving local language through pop culture.

Nickelodeon tested interest in a Zulu-dubbed version of the popular cartoon on the animated character’s birthday in July and the resonance was clear.