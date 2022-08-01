Cape Town, do you have what it takes to represent South Africa on the massive Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final stage? Gear up, it’s time to rise to this exciting challenge.

Red Bull Dance Your Style is kicking off the search for the best street dancer that will be showing up for South Africa on a global stage where over 30 countries will be dancing off against each other for the ultimate title of being named this year’s Red Bull Dance Your Style World champion. In traditional street style format, the crowd decides on who takes the round of this versatile all-style dance one-on-one battle with unpredictable music. This competition is all about kicking back and celebrating the joys and surprise elements of street dance.

The ultimate World Final will be hosted in South Africa on 10 December 2022 in Montecasino where this year’s Red Bull Dance Your Style national champ will join the 2021 winner, Shanny J, who has an automatic entry into the World Final along with the other 2021 Red Bull Dance Your Style winners across the globe. Shanny J says: “With the upcoming Red Bull Dance Your Style World finals in South Africa at the end of the year, I am so excited to engage and exchange with the amazing dancers from around the world. “I’m even more excited that the South African 2022 Red Bull Dance Your Style national champion and I can share this beautiful experience together.”