Crawford actor Shadley Schroeder says he is excited to be hosting his very first show at the Baxter Theatre. The 30-year-old actor will star in, direct and produce Oh What a Night (Season 2) from 31 May till 4 June alongside actress Kim Davidson and singer Krista Jonas.

Krista was a contestant in The Voice SA in 2019. Oh What a Night sold out at its premier at the Ghoema Theatre in Bo-Kaap in December. CAST: Kim, Shadley and Krista in Oh What A Night Shadley says: “The show will be a celebration of old school music like Peaches and Herb right up until some of the current hits.

“The aim is to have all the members of the audience singing and dancing along to songs that they cherish and can relate to. “This will be the first time that I will be involved in all aspects of the show and it is at the Baxter so I am very excited by it.” Shadley is no stranger when it comes to the stage – the dad of one has been singing since the age of six while he first started acting when he was 13.

“My family has a rich musical history and both of my parents would perform so from a young age, I was doing community concerts, while I started acting in school plays. “I have been on stage for most of my life,” he says. “I have performed in a few shows at the Baxter like Blood Brothers, while I also started my own production company, My Lounge, where I hosted 23 online shows during lockdown.”